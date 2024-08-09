Home in The Villages declared uninhabitable due to sinkholes

A home in The Villages has been declared uninhabitable after sinkholes were discovered on the golf course in the rear of the home.

The home is located on Parlange Terrace in the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove. The sinkholes opened up behind the home near a pond which is owned by the Developer.

Marion County officials inspected the home and found numerous cracks on the exterior and interior of the house.

“The inspector said the roof appears stable, but the foundation is likely compromised,” said The Villages District Government Assistant Manager Bruce Brown. “The next-door neighbor also has exterior cracking, but the inspector deemed that house to be safe unless conditions visibly worsen.”

The damaged home has a red tag in the window declaring it is unsafe to enter or occupy.

The area has been known for sinkholes, most notably the sinkholes of 2018 on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove that forced two homeowners out of their homes and left the residents of Community Development District 4 with costly repairs.

“We are starting to see, what concerns me as a pattern,” said CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin.

He said residents remain suspicious to this day that a faulty stormwater pipe had something to do with the sinkholes

CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said there have been at least 10 sinkholes in that area in the more than two decades he has lived in The Villages.

“It is a Developer-owned pond, but homeowners are dealing with the problems,” Wiener said.