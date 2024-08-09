81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

Home in The Villages declared uninhabitable due to sinkholes

By Meta Minton
Comments

A home in The Villages has been declared uninhabitable after sinkholes were discovered on the golf course in the rear of the home.

The home is located on Parlange Terrace in the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove. The sinkholes opened up behind the home near a pond which is owned by the Developer.

A crew was working Friday afternon at the site of the sinkhole behind the Cameron Villas
A crew was working Friday afternoon at the site of the sinkhole behind the Cameron Villas.

Marion County officials inspected the home and found numerous cracks on the exterior and interior of the house.

“The inspector said the roof appears stable, but the foundation is likely compromised,” said The Villages District Government Assistant Manager Bruce Brown. “The next-door neighbor also has exterior cracking, but the inspector deemed that house to be safe unless conditions visibly worsen.”

The damaged home has a red tag in the window declaring it is unsafe to enter or occupy.

The area has been known for sinkholes, most notably the sinkholes of 2018 on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove that forced two homeowners out of their homes and left the residents of Community Development District 4 with costly repairs.

“We are starting to see, what concerns me as a pattern,” said CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin.

He said residents remain suspicious to this day that a faulty stormwater pipe had something to do with the sinkholes

CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said there have been at least 10 sinkholes in that area in the more than two decades he has lived in The Villages.

“It is a Developer-owned pond, but homeowners are dealing with the problems,” Wiener said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You signed a contract so you need to live by it

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the resident who does not want to remove his little white cross is ignoring the contract he signed when he purchased his home in The Villages

Too many silly rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident suggests that many rules in The Villages are silly.

White cross looks good on planter

A Village of Mallory Square resident is in favor of the cross-on-planter compromise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Photos