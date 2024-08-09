More golf courses reopening in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

More golf courses in The Villages are reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
Here are the courses that will be reopening:
EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSES
Re-Opening Saturday, Aug. 10
- Walnut Grove
- Briarwood
- Belmont
- Redfish Run
- Escambia
Reopening Sunday, Aug. 11
- Yankee Clipper
CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSES
Re-Opening Monday, Aug. 12
- Richmond Pitch & Putt
- Mickylee Pitch & Putt
- Jubilee Putt & Play
For questions, contact the Tee Time Office at (352) 750-4558. The tee time system is available for booking.