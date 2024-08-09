81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

More golf courses reopening in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

By Staff Report
Comments

More golf courses in The Villages are reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby. 

Here are the courses that will be reopening:

EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSES

Re-Opening Saturday, Aug. 10

  • Walnut Grove
  • Briarwood
  • Belmont
  • Redfish Run
  • Escambia

Reopening Sunday, Aug. 11

  • Yankee Clipper

CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSES

Re-Opening Monday, Aug. 12

  • Richmond Pitch & Putt
  • Mickylee Pitch & Putt
  • Jubilee Putt & Play

For questions, contact the Tee Time Office at (352) 750-4558. The tee time system is available for booking.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You signed a contract so you need to live by it

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the resident who does not want to remove his little white cross is ignoring the contract he signed when he purchased his home in The Villages

Too many silly rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident suggests that many rules in The Villages are silly.

White cross looks good on planter

A Village of Mallory Square resident is in favor of the cross-on-planter compromise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Photos