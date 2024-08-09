More golf courses reopening in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

More golf courses in The Villages are reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

Here are the courses that will be reopening:

EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSES

Re-Opening Saturday, Aug. 10

Walnut Grove

Briarwood

Belmont

Redfish Run

Escambia

Reopening Sunday, Aug. 11

Yankee Clipper

CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSES

Re-Opening Monday, Aug. 12

Richmond Pitch & Putt

Mickylee Pitch & Putt

Jubilee Putt & Play

For questions, contact the Tee Time Office at (352) 750-4558. The tee time system is available for booking.