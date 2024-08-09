Sandra Fehlhaber

Sandra Jean Fehlhaber, age 69, passed away on August 3rd in The Villages, Florida. Sandra was born in Rockford, Illinois to Herbert and Dorothy Carlson on October 17, 1954.

She graduated from Wild Rose high-school in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. She received an associate degree from Steven’s Point university. She married Jim Fehlhaber on September 14, 1974. She had two children, Danny and Nikki. She cared for her son who had special needs for his entire life. She enjoyed designing and decorating her two homes so beautifully and she loved to invite family and friends over for fabulous dinner parties serving wine and gourmet food. She and Jim loved to dance the jitterbug together.

She had a passion for traveling. She opened her own travel agency with her partner, Kelly Curran called Absolute Travel and managed it for 14 years in Rockford, Illinois. Her favorite place was the Caribbean islands. She traveled there 40 times. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran church in Loves Park until she and her husband Jim retired to The Villages, Florida where they were active members of Open Bible Lutheran church. She and Jim enjoyed playing pickleball, golf and meeting and dining with their friends.

Sandy is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Herb, Dorothy and Steve Carlson as well as her son, Daniel.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jim, and her daughter and son in law, Nicole and Mayukh Mitra and her grandchildren, Ty, Maya and Ella Mitra residing in Dubai, UAE.

Visitation will be held at Open Bible Lutheran church 4671 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, Florida at 10:00 a.m., Monday August 12th followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. and a light lunch at 11:45 a.m. Burial to follow at Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida.

The family of Sandy wishes to extend sincere thanks to her doctors, nurses and aides at UF Healthcare hospital and Cornerstone hospice. Special thanks also to Pastor Mark Shultz who visited her every day during her hospital and hospice stays.