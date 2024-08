To the Editor:

What a lot of bother over a very simple issue! I have always considered myself a Christian but this makes me wonder. You signed a contract and don’t want to abide by the terms. Is that Christian? You could easily affix it to your front door or on your porch. Are you trying to announce your faith in this obnoxious way? You would be better to announce by your good works.

Kathryn Elenbaas

Village of Sabal Chase