Controversial Grand Oaks development back on agenda in Lady Lake

The Grand Oaks Resort plan for manufactured homes at the famed horse park is back on the agenda in Lady Lake.

Grand Oaks’ plan will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

The Grand Oaks proposal, which had been slated to be presented in June, was delayed due to vigorous opposition from rural neighbors.

Grand Oaks wants to bring in the manufactured homes as a new revenue model for the resort made famous by the equestrian theme championed by the late Gloria Austin. A representative for Grand Oaks last year explained that since the new World Equestrian Center opened in Marion County, equestrian events have dried up for smaller venues such as Grand Oaks.

In addition to bringing more traffic and potentially crime, the anti-Grand Oaks forces have warned that the lot rental concept is designed to prey upon those for whom homeownership might otherwise be a challenge. They also contend that Grand Oaks ownership resides far away from the property and will not live with the consequences of bringing the manufactured homes to the tranquil equestrian park.