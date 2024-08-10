78.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Cynthia Wittich, 74, of The Villages, FL passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2024.

Cindy was born and raised in Newton Falls, Ohio. A proud Buckeye of The Ohio State University, she met her husband Roy while studying early childhood education. Their deep love for one another and their dedication to that love will always be a cherished memory.

In 1972, Cindy and Roy were married and Cindy moved to New York to begin her career in teaching. She was affectionately known as Mrs. Wittich to many generations of kindergarten and first grade students. Her incredible patience and compassion for teaching the growing minds of children, left a lasting impression on many students and fellow teachers.

With her classic kindergarten teacher demeanor, she spent countless hours helping her three children grow. She guided her children and grandchildren in a way that was purely her own – helping them to see the bigger picture in life with delicately chosen words, never passing judgement but always supportive. Her special ability to communicate so gently and honestly is a strength to the entire family – a special glue that holds all of them together.

Cindy was a world traveler who loved visiting a large variety of places and seeing other cultures. Adventurous in her travels, from rafting down the Colorado River, watching the turtles in the Galapagos, taking “Gilly and the Girl” cruises, and going on an African safari through Zimbabwe and Botswana, there was not a trip she didn’t like.

Cindy loved art and literature, and was an avid reader and artist, crafting numerous quilting projects, basket weaving, and glass creations. After retiring to The Villages in Florida she enjoyed glass fusion at Colony Cottage Recreation Center and playing water volleyball at Lake Minoa Recreation Center. She also joined the Lake Minoa Quilters.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years Roy Wittich, her parents Arthur and Garnet Robinson, and her children Kimberly (David) Harding, Karl (Dawn) Wittich, and Kathleen (Matthew) Dispenza. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kathryn, Mason, and Vincent, and her siblings Cassandra Kush, Arthur Robinson, and Robert Robinson.

The family has chosen to have a private goodbye. In lieu of flowers, the family is honoring her teaching legacy by establishing an Early Childhood Education Scholarship at the Pine Bush Central School District, where Cindy taught for over three decades.
Donations can be sent to: Pine Bush High School, Attn: Scholarship Coordinator, Cindy Wittich Early Childhood Education Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 670, Pine Bush, NY 12566).

A celebration of life will be held in The Villages at a later date.

