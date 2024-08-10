Fruitland Park commissioners choose next city manager

Fruitland Park commissioners went with experience over local knowledge when they chose the next city manager during a special meeting Saturday morning at city hall.

The commission agreed to extend an offer to Robin Hayes, who most recently served as city manager in Cocoa Beach.

The search for a new city manager to succeed Gary La Venia had been narrowed to two finalists, Hayes and Lady Lake Growth Management Director Thad Carroll.

Both candidates were reinterviewed Saturday morning by Mayor Christopher Cheshire, Commissioner Patrick DeGrave and Commissioner John Gunter.

Hayes left her job in December as city manager in Cocoa Beach, amid controversy over the police chief who had been accused of creating an “intimidating, hostile, or abusive” work environment in his department.

“He needed to be removed,” Hayes said in her interview.

However, Cocoa Beach officials did not necessarily agree.

Prior to Cocoa Beach, Hayes served as city manager from 2016 to 2021 in Mount Dora.

She described herself as a listener who works to promote a collaborative environment.

In his interview, Carroll played up his local connections and his long tenure with the Town of Lady Lake, which included six months in which he served as interim city manager.

When it came time to make the selection, it wasn’t an easy decision.

Commissioner DeGrave, a resident of the Village of Pine Ridge, served as a city manager before retiring and running for a seat on the Fruitland Park Commission. He offered a unique perspective. DeGrave strongly supported extending an offer to Hayes, based on her experience.

He said that “hands down” she was the stronger candidate and he said he feared the potential consequences of hiring an “inexperienced manager” who could “stumble and fumble.”

Commissioner Gunter said he was “looking at it from a different direction,” and favored Carroll. He said Carroll has “a lot of relationships with people we need.”

It came down to the mayor, who admitted he has leaning toward Carroll before the interviews. However, when asked about revenue, Hayes offered the recommendation of “finding” money through grants and other sources while Carroll suggested that raising the milage rate could be necessary. That answer tipped the scales with the mayor.

In the end, the mayor gave Hayes the edge in a 2-1 vote. The commissioners subsequently held a followup vote to offer “unanimous support” for Hayes’ hiring.

The deal is not yet complete and will hinge on whether the commission and Hayes can come to terms on a contract.