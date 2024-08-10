Server at popular restaurant in The Villages facing fraud charge

A woman who worked as a server at a popular restaurant in The Villages is facing a fraud charge.

Megan Renae Evans, 34, of Ocala is facing a felony charge of fraud after allegedly pocketing $670 in cash while working at The Chop House restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

A manager with FMK Hospitality was reviewing records for the restaurant group when he noticed “unusual activity” in a rewards account in Evans’ father’s name, according to an affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was contacted, Evans’ father said he was unaware that he had a rewards account, which had his daughter’s phone number and email listed in the contact information. He indicated he eats frequently at FMK restaurants.

The investigation revealed that Evans was fraudulently applying Rewards points to cash-paying customers to lower their bill and then pocketing the difference.

Evans was arrested at her home in Ocala this past month by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Evans is due for arraignment Aug. 28 in Sumter County Court.