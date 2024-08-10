84.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Sex offender jailed after leaving ‘residence’ at Lady Lake hotel

By Staff Report
Comments
Dakota Boggs
A sex offender has been arrested after leaving his “residence” at a Lady Lake hotel.

Dakota Boggs, 22, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Marion County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a registration violation.

Boggs had registered an address at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. However, law enforcement discovered he was no longer living there and had moved to the Orange Blossom Motel in Citra, but did not register the address change, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released from prison in 2023.

Photos