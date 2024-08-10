The Villages complains about legal costs of fighting FTC rule

The Villages is complaining about potential legal costs it will face in its lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission.

The Villages is suing the FTC in a bid to protect its 24-month non-compete ban on former Properties of The Villages sales associates from selling real estate in The Villages. Earlier this year, the FTC issued a final rule to promote competition by banning non-compete agreements across the nation. Jennifer Parr, vice president of sales and marketing for The Villages and president of Properties of The Villages, said in a legal declaration that The Villages would suffer “significant and irreparable” harm if the sales representatives selling dream homes are no longer bound by non-compete agreements.

It also appears The Villages is worried about the legal costs of fighting the FTC rule.

The Villages General Counsel Brian Hudson this past week filed a declaration in U.S. District in Ocala, outlining the concerns of the sales arm of The Villages.

He said that 45 sales associates have left Properties of The Villages since Sept. 5, 2022 and are still subject to the non-compete clauses in their contracts. He notes these clauses will be void if the FTC’s non-compete rule goes into effect on Sept. 4.

Properties of The Villages has retained the BakerHostetler law firm “to review its existing agreements with sales associates, employees and independent contractors for compliance with the rule.” This will cost Properties of The Villages $20,000 to $50,000 in legal fees, Hudson said.

In addition, he said the Properties of The Villages legal team “has dedicated considerable time working with outside counsel on this compliance review.” He said it will require an additional 45 hours of his legal team’s time.

“This represents a considerable time investment with our small legal team of four people,” Hudson said.

He added that this does not reflect the “considerable time” the Properties of The Villages leadership will need to spend re-evaluating the training provided to sales associates and other aspects of the sales associate program once the non-compete rules takes effect.