To the Editor:

Amenity fees are used to cover various ongoing costs to operate various operations that benefit all Villagers. Costs for these services will always go up as salaries and equipment, etc. increase.

Keeping income the same means costs have to decrease. It means every Villager needs to get more involved in their District government to make sure cost increases are valid if they want no fee Increases.

Peter Capo

Village of Poinciana