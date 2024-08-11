89 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
AdventHealth opens two new specialty clinics in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
AdventHealth Waterman has opened two new specialty clinics in Lady Lake.

AdventHealth Medical Group opened one clinic, located in The Oaks building at 8575 NE 139th Lane, Suite 101, Lady Lake, on July 8, and it is home to cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. R. Duane Cook and Dr. Gary Allen.

AdventHealth Medical Group opened a second clinic on July 15 in The Summit of Lady Lake Medical Park at 737 County Road 466. This clinic provides access to leading cardiologists Dr. Vatsal InamdarDr. Samuel Goss and Dr. J. Henry Lesmes.

These two clinics come on the heels of AdventHealth opening of a new clinic in April in Leesburg at 801 E. Dixie Avenue, Suite 101, providing women’s health services, cardiology, cardiothoracic and general surgeons. 

