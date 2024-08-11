Lawn care worker arrested on theft charge after trailer disappears

A lawn car worker has been arrested on a felony theft charge as the result of the disappearance of a trailer.

Hunter Lewis Judd, 40, of Lady Lake, was arrested this past week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with grand theft.

The flat bed trailer had been parked in April on a private vacant lot in Summerfield. Its disappearance was reported to law enforcement and the trailer was recovered a few days later at 6318 NE 41st View in Wildwood.

A witness reported a Chad’s Lawn Service vehicle was in the vicinity at the time the trailer was ditched in Wildwood. A deputy checked with Chad’s Lawn Service, whose owner confirmed that one of his company vehicle’s had been in that location at that time. He said that the vehicle had been assigned to Judd. The owner of Chad’s Lawn Service also provided law enforcement with the name of woman with whom Judd was in a relationship.

A deputy interviewed the woman who revealed that Judd had recruited her to drive her maroon Toyota van to the location where he left the stolen vehicle.

Following his arrest this past week, Judd was booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released on $2,500 bond.