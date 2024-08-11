Popular parking for the inconsiderate at Winn-Dixie

A member of the Parking Patrol was making a run to the grocery when she scored a double.

As she was entering the Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande, she shot a photo of a golf cart parked in an area designated for handicapped parking. When she emerged from the store, she immediately noticed the golf cart was gone and had been replaced by a van with two kayaks tied to the top.

The striped area is designated specifically for handicapped vehicles which may need the extra space to accommodate loading and unloading, such as a van with a ramp.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com