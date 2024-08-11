Sumter County urges residents to plan for everything from funerals to floods

Sumter County residents seeking to get helpful information regarding estate planning, civil legal documentation, and disaster planning can attend a free seminar this week.

Essential Legal Documents for Disaster Planning will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471, Bushnell.

The seminar features information regarding life care and estate planning, end-of-life wishes, funeral arrangements, and other aspects of life, health and death issues that should be addressed to avoid any legal complications down the road. A life care and estate plan should include the designation of health surrogates in case one is incapacitated, a living will, a last will and testament, power of attorney, and other options.

The program will also examine topics such as flood insurance and what it covers and doesn’t cover, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance programs in case of a natural or man-made disaster, filing insurance claims, foreclosure and bankruptcy issues, and others. Having proper legal documentation during a disaster can help in the recovery process and in obtaining any financial assistance.

The event is free and cosponsored by Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida and Sumter County Housing Department. For more information, call Housing Services at (352) 689-4400 or email Housing@sumtercountyfl.gov.