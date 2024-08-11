92.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Trump is not a threat to democracy

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

How brainwashed and brain-dead do you have to be to believe the propaganda that Trump is the threat to Democracy and that he will be a dictator on day one?
Newsflash: Trump was president for four years and unlike the Democrats, he didn’t censor speech, steal elections, gaslight criticism, use the media to spread lies and propaganda, illegally spy on his opposition, attempt to mandate masks/vaccines, defy Supreme Court rulings, use lawfare to go after his political opponents, or attempt to assassinate his top rival.
The only proof needed for Democrats to believe that Trump will be a dictator on day one and not leave office if he is re-elected is that some Trump-deranged idiot on CNN, MSNBC, or Politico told them this lie with absolutely no evidence to support it.

Kevin Thompson
Village of Santo Domingo

 

