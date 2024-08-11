Ever wonder what’s behind all of the gate crashes in The Villages?

In 2023, Community Watch reported 1,975 gate strikes, which averages out to about five gate strikes per day.

It is estimated that more than 120 million vehicles passed through the gates throughout The Villages this past year.

Gate strikes primarily happen during daylight hours, during periods of high traffic and the number one factor continues to be speed and failure to brake.

Between Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, an estimated total of 322 gate hits were caused by golf carts.

The District aggressively seeks reimbursement for damage done to the gates. An estimated 176 invoices were processed for gate/vehicle strikes in 2023 based on damages to the gate, gate arms or gate systems. For gate strikes with damage, the parties responsible for the incident are invoiced a $250 fee plus actual repair costs. The District was successfully able to cover fees and repair costs for 124 of those incidents, for a total of $31,000.