90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 11, 2024
type here...

What’s behind all of the gate crashes in The Villages?

By Staff Report
Comments

Ever wonder what’s behind all of the gate crashes in The Villages?

In 2023, Community Watch reported 1,975 gate strikes, which averages out to about five gate strikes per day.

It is estimated that more than 120 million vehicles passed through the gates throughout The Villages this past year.

Gate strikes primarily happen during daylight hours, during periods of high traffic and the number one factor continues to be speed and failure to brake.

This gate sustained damage in a crash.
This gate equipment sustained damage in a crash.

Between Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, an estimated total of 322 gate hits were caused by golf carts.

The District aggressively seeks reimbursement for damage done to the gates. An estimated 176 invoices were processed for gate/vehicle strikes in 2023 based on damages to the gate, gate arms or gate systems. For gate strikes with damage, the parties responsible for the incident are invoiced a $250 fee plus actual repair costs. The District was successfully able to cover fees and repair costs for 124 of those incidents, for a total of $31,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is not a threat to democracy

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an answer for those who claim former President Trump is a threat to democracy.

Who is paying for Todd Coon’s political mailings?

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Sumter County Commission candidate Todd Coon should be honest about who is funding his political campaign.

Woke decision on little white cross shows true character of officials

A Village of Moultrie Creek resident argues that a woke decision on a little white cross shows the true character of the officials who made that decision.

There are a lot of little white crosses out there

A resident of the Village of Cason Hammock cannot believe a battle has raged for four years over a single little white cross, when so many other crosses remain on display in The Villages.

Enough complaints about Hooters!

A Village of Springdale resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that there has been enough complaining about a Hooters coming to The Villages.

Photos