Community Watch to eliminate late-night attendants at gates

Community Watch will eliminate late-night attendants at gates in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee gave its unanimous approval Monday to the proposal to eliminate the overnight attendants at gates. Community Watch expects to save $1.9 million over a five-year period. The Amenity Authority Committee last week gave its blessing to the plan.

The gates to be impacted in PWAC’s jurisdiction south of County Road 466 include:

• Bonnybrook

• Hillsborough

• Osceola Hills South

• Sanibel

• Pinellas

The staffing at those gates will be reduced by six hours daily. The overall impact results in a decrease of 30 hours per day across those five gate locations, totaling 10,950 hours annually.

In addition, the Fenney gate operation will be cut back by six hours per day.

In the AAC section, gate hours will be cut by six hours a day at:

• Alhambra

• Briar Meadow South

• Chatham

• Glenbrook

• Morse South

• Morse North

• Shay

Wolfe, who spent 30 years with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office before assuming the reins at Community Watch, said traffic data supports this change

The gates north of County Road 466 average only five vehicles per hour between midnight and 6 a.m. During the same time period, the gates south of County Road 466, including the Fenney gate, only see about three vehicles per hour.

The gates may not be manned overnight, but they will be monitored, Wolfe said.

Community Watch will be adding personnel for virtual monitoring of the midnight to 6 a.m. shift.

Even with this addition, the proposed changes would result in overall net savings, Wolfe added.