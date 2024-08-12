John Frederick LeBlond

John LeBlond, 81, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Janine LeBlond, and daughters Andrea and Renee LeBlond.

John was deeply involved in philanthropy, dedicating his time and resources to numerous causes. He supported organizations including the Visiting Nurses Association, American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. John also provided pro bono legal services to disadvantaged families in the community.

John’s passions extended beyond his charitable work. He was an avid shooter, excelling in trap, skeet, and sporting clays, earning awards and respect within the shooting community. He was also a talented cook, delighting friends and family with elaborately prepared meals, including his specialty, crème caramel.

A connoisseur of jazz, cigars, and wine, John often enjoyed relaxing with friends and family at home in The Villages with masters like Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans and Dave Brubeck.

John was the steadfast rock for his family and a dedicated provider. He was an accomplished attorney at Reed Smith Shaw and McClay, where he worked for 40 years. He shared his love of golf, football-especially the Pittsburgh Steelers-Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, and baseball (though not always suffering for the Pirates) with his family and friends.

One of John’s earliest loves was restoring antique cars, a hobby he shared with his father-in-law, Constant Bouchard. He meticulously restored a 1930s Lagonda, a Rolls Royce, and his favorite, and an Aston Martin. John willingly sold his cherished cars to ensure his daughters could attend the colleges of their choice.

John LeBlond was an extraordinary man. He always garnered respect and even to his last days, the love of all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His presence, though sometimes enigmatic, was always deeply felt. He will be profoundly missed, but his spirit lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.