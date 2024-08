To the Editor:

We might be the top oil producer in the world but we export it all to other countries and import what we need from other countries. Since the pipelines was shut down we are not producing the kind of oil we need and our refineries cannot do what needs to be done to that oil. With our pipeline open we would be able to produce our own oil and keep it, just as it was in the past.

Mary Kay Krupinski

Village of Silver Lake