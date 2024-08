To the Editor:

The deranged rant from Kevin Thompson that claims that Trump didn’t say he would be a dictator proves that the MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts and get triggered when Dear Leader gets criticized.

The claim that it was a made-up lie on MSNBC, CNN, Politico when, in fact, Trump said it to Sean Hannity on Dec. 7, 2023 on good old Fox News.

Bless the poor little cult members.

Sam Simpson

Lady Lake