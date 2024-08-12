Opponents of Grand Oaks ‘trailer park’ defeat annexation

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board has denied the annexation of a proposed “trailer park” after emotional pleas from neighbors desperately fighting to save their rural life.

The residents opposed to the 895 manufactured homes planned at Grand Oaks packed Lady Lake Town Hall on Monday night, with many forced to sit outside because of the overwhelming size of the crowd, most wearing red to signify their solidarity.

The Grand Oaks property is not connected to the existing borders of the Town of Lady Lake, a fact seized upon by attorney Allison Yurko, representing the interests of the anti-Grand Oak forces.

Yurko, an Orange County lawyer specializing in land use, said approving such a non-contiguous annexation would be “pretty extraordinary.” She said the town would be stuck with a “disjointed island.”

Yurko pointed out that the town would be accepting the long-term responsiblity to provide wastewater treatment and water to the high-density affordable housing development that will flood the schools with children and the overcrowded roads with more traffic.

“You are signing up for some open-ended obligations here,” Yurko warned the four members of the planning and zoning board. “And water is a scarce resource.”

She said the town’s residents would have to bear the costs of providing services such as law enforcement for the affordable housing community. The developer of the project would be passing much of the burden on to the town, she said.

“It’s your risk, not their’s, because you’re signing off on it,” Yurko said.

She urged planning and zoning members to look out for the residents they serve as well as the town’s elected leaders who will have the ultimate decision.

“You are the eyes and the ears for the mayor and the town commission,” Yurko told the planning and zoning members.

Neighbor Tom Nash, a certified arborist, said he has studied the plans for the development and estimated that 791 trees will be cut down to make room for the manufactured homes.

“This whole entire project smells like a dumpster behind a fish market,” he said.

Planning & Zoning Board Chair Dorilynn Furch said the board needed to follow the direction provided by town staff, which recommended approval of the project. But Furch’s rationale prompted even stronger pushback from the anti-Grand Oaks forces.

Ultimately, she sided with fellow board members Robert Galloway and Ronald Auger in a 3-1 vote in opposition to the annexation. The planning board deadlocked 2-2 on two other zoning issues related to the Grand Oaks project.

Auger showed sympathy for the anti-Grand Oakers and complained about crime seeping in to his community of Water Oak.

“They are coming in and stealing golf carts,” Auger said.

Neighbor Kathleen Farner, who has been a driving force opposed to the Grand Oaks project since it was unveiled this past September, declared victory after the 3-1 vote against the annexation.

However, she said she realizes, the matter will be taken before the Lady Lake Commission in September. She acknowledged that the battle is far from won.