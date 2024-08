To the Editor:

What’s wrong with putting white crosses on your door? (I don’t remember anything said in the Bible that you had to put white, or any other color, crosses in your front yard?) But if you have to let everybody know you are a follower (it DOES say something about people knowing from the way you live) put it on your door or some other place under the eaves.

How would you feel if they struck someone during a windstorm?

Patricia Shaw

Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores