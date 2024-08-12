83 F
The Villages
Monday, August 12, 2024
World of Beer issues statement on future of restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report
World of Beer has issued a statement on the future of its restaurant in The Villages.

This past week, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, which is based in Tampa, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A World of Beer representative contacted Villages-News.com on Monday and said the recent filing is not expected to impact the Brownwood location.

The company’s top official also offered insight into the bankruptcy filing.

“This step is a strategic move to realign our operations, reduce debt, and enhance our financial flexibility. We are confident in our future, backed by a solid plan and a dedicated team committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences,” said company President and CEO Paul Avery. 

“This restructuring will place WOB Bar & Kitchen in a stronger position moving forward. Our focus remains on serving our loyal customers, supporting our employees and franchises, and positioning our restaurants for continued growth and success in a competitive landscape,” he said.

World of Beer opened in Brownwood in 2013. The success of that location prompted a second World of Beer which opened in 2015 in the former AM-640 WVLG radio studio at Spanish Springs. That location closed earlier this year.

The company was founded in 2007.

