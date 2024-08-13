Luz Angelica Tedesco

Luz Angelica Tedesco, 77 years old, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 2, 2024, in the town of Wildwood, FL.

Luz was born in Itagui, Colombia to Antonio and Ligia Osorio Gonzalez on October 11, 1946. She went to school in Medellin, Colombia. She married Richard L. Tedesco on December 10, 2000, in Bristol, CT. She worked as an office manager for Pa-Ted Spring Company for 35 years. She enjoyed golfing, skiing, bowling, the gym, traveling, and gardening.

Luz is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Angelica (and husband William), sons Hector, Jeffrey (and wife Amber), Erik (and wife Rose), and Marcus, and granddaughters Samantha, Kaeli, Isabella, and Emma.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.