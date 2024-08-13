90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Luz Angelica Tedesco

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Luz Angelica Tedesco
Luz Angelica Tedesco

Luz Angelica Tedesco, 77 years old, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 2, 2024, in the town of Wildwood, FL.

Luz was born in Itagui, Colombia to Antonio and Ligia Osorio Gonzalez on October 11, 1946. She went to school in Medellin, Colombia. She married Richard L. Tedesco on December 10, 2000, in Bristol, CT. She worked as an office manager for Pa-Ted Spring Company for 35 years. She enjoyed golfing, skiing, bowling, the gym, traveling, and gardening.

Luz is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Angelica (and husband William), sons Hector, Jeffrey (and wife Amber), Erik (and wife Rose), and Marcus, and granddaughters Samantha, Kaeli, Isabella, and Emma.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Villagers need to stop complaining

A Village of Fenney resident contends that residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to stop complaining.

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Photos