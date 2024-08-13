Man arrested in stolen rental car at fast-food restaurant in The Villages

A man was arrested in a stolen rental car at a fast-food restaurant in The Villages.

The Lady Lake Police Department received information at about 11 a.m. Monday that the stolen red 2022 Honda Accord Enterprise rental with Wisconsin license plates was nearing the town’s jurisdiction.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages and initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant on Bichara Boulevard. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Jeffrey Jesus Santiago Colon of Orlando. A rental agreement indicated the vehicle had been due back July 16 at Enterprise Rental. The rental company had made “multiple attempts” to arrange for the return of the vehicle.

Santiago Colon was arrested on a charge of grand theft auto. The native of Puerto Rico was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.