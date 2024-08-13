More golf courses reopening in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

More golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
Re-Opening Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Hawkes Bay
Re-Opening Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Churchill Greens
- Longleaf
- Southern Star
- Glenview-Talley Ho & Stirrup Cup (Championship Course)
- Glenview Driving Range is still closed
Re-Opening Thursday, Aug. 15
- Bogart
- First Responders Putt & Play
Re-Opening Friday, Aug. 16
- Bacall
If you have questions, contact the Tee Time Office at (352) 750-4558 or call your golf course(s) of interest. The tee time system is available for booking.