90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

More golf courses reopening in wake of Tropical Storm Debby

By Staff Report
Comments

More golf courses will be reopening this week in The Villages in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

Re-Opening Tuesday, Aug. 13

  • Hawkes Bay

Re-Opening Wednesday, Aug. 14

  • Churchill Greens
  • Longleaf
  • Southern Star
  • Glenview-Talley Ho & Stirrup Cup (Championship Course)
    • Glenview Driving Range is still closed

Re-Opening Thursday, Aug. 15

  • Bogart
  • First Responders Putt & Play

Re-Opening Friday, Aug. 16

  • Bacall

If you have questions, contact the Tee Time Office at (352) 750-4558 or call your golf course(s) of interest. The tee time system is available for booking.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Villagers need to stop complaining

A Village of Fenney resident contends that residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to stop complaining.

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Photos