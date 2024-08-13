89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Police pinpoint locations of car burglaries in Village of Silver Lake

By Staff Report
Comments

Police are pinpointing the locations of several car burglaries in the Village of Silver Lake and warning residents to use caution.

This past week, there were 12 incidents reported, with 10 investigated by the Lady Lake Police Department and two investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, due to jurisdiction.

The car burglaries, occurred on Silver Oak Avenue, Tarrson Boulevard, Ann Avenue, Mark Drive and Jennifer Drive.

All vehicles involved had been left unlocked and were rummaged through, with primarily loose change stolen. One vehicle was stolen, but it was later recovered. 

Residents are reminded that vehicles with unlocked doors are easy targets for criminals. To prevent future incidents, the Lady Lake Police Department urges residents to take the following precautions:

•  Lock Your Vehicles: Always lock your car doors when the vehicle is unoccupied.

• Remove Valuables: Do not leave keys or valuables in your vehicles.

• Be Aware: Turn on exterior lights and set your security alarms.

• Residents are encouraged to adopt the “9 p.m. Routine,” a nightly practice of securing their homes and vehicles. By doing this, residents can significantly reduce the risk of becoming victims of crimes of opportunity.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Villagers need to stop complaining

A Village of Fenney resident contends that residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to stop complaining.

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Photos