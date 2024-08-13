Police pinpoint locations of car burglaries in Village of Silver Lake

Police are pinpointing the locations of several car burglaries in the Village of Silver Lake and warning residents to use caution.

This past week, there were 12 incidents reported, with 10 investigated by the Lady Lake Police Department and two investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, due to jurisdiction.

The car burglaries, occurred on Silver Oak Avenue, Tarrson Boulevard, Ann Avenue, Mark Drive and Jennifer Drive.

All vehicles involved had been left unlocked and were rummaged through, with primarily loose change stolen. One vehicle was stolen, but it was later recovered.

Residents are reminded that vehicles with unlocked doors are easy targets for criminals. To prevent future incidents, the Lady Lake Police Department urges residents to take the following precautions:

• Lock Your Vehicles: Always lock your car doors when the vehicle is unoccupied.

• Remove Valuables: Do not leave keys or valuables in your vehicles.

• Be Aware: Turn on exterior lights and set your security alarms.

• Residents are encouraged to adopt the “9 p.m. Routine,” a nightly practice of securing their homes and vehicles. By doing this, residents can significantly reduce the risk of becoming victims of crimes of opportunity.