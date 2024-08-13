90.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Richard L. Rosall

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Richard L. Rosall, 73, passed away on August 11, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Born on September 20, 1950, in Trenton, NJ, he was a dedicated community servant and a senior banking executive.

Richard graduated from Bordentown Regional School District in 1968 and went on to have a distinguished career at Roma Bank, where he retired as a Senior Vice President. Notably, he opened the Yardville branch in 1984 and was credited with planting the first tree at the site. His commitment to community service was evident through his over forty years as Commissioner and Treasurer of Mission Fire Company and his active participation on numerous boards at Trinity Methodist Church in Bordentown, NJ. He was also a member of the Bordentown Lions Club.

A man of faith, Richard attended Trinity Methodist Church in Bordentown, where he served on many boards. His hobbies included playing golf with two groups in The Villages and bowling with friends at Papp’s in Bordentown.

Richard was a caring individual known for his willingness to help anyone in need. He enjoyed volunteering in Bordentown, NJ, particularly with the boys at Mission Fire Company, and cherished keeping in touch with old friends from his neighborhood. A sports enthusiast, he was a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders, later the Las Vegas Raiders, and enjoyed watching The Masters golf tournament over the years.

Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teressa Czmyr-Rosall, and his son, Richard Eric Rosall. He also leaves behind his sisters, Janet Rosall-Cuccuini (James) and Margaret Rosall-O’lesky, the widow of Stanley O’lesky; and a brother-in-law, Timothy Czmyr (Maria), along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Martha (Aaronson) Rosall, and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. The family requests privacy during this time of mourning. Contributions in memory of Richard can be made to Mission Fire Company, Prostate Cancer Foundation, or Trinity United Methodist Church. All addresses are listed above for convenience.

