Summerfield man arrested when deputies called to investigate domestic disturbance

A Summerfield man was arrested when law enforcement was called to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Deputies responded Monday to a residence on SE 44th Avenue and learned that 51-year-old Larry Lowe II had fled the scene shortly before their arrival, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was said to be driving a white Dodge pickup.

A deputy spotted the pickup and began following it. The deputy followed the pickup back to Lowe’s home. A check revealed Lowe’s license had been suspended in 2022. The suspension was due to Lowe’s failure to pay traffic tickets.

Lowe was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Marion County Jail.