Suspect breaks down crying when confronted about child sex abuse

A Lady Lake man broke down crying when he was confronted about alleged sexual abuse of children in his care.

Andrew Harris, 26, who lives in The Quarters Apartments, was confronted about the sexual abuse which has taken place over the past four years, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Harris was so upset that “he passed out after hearing the details.” When he came to, he said he was going to grab his “gun and kill himself,” the report said. He agreed the incidents needed to be reported and said that he would turn himself in and face the consequences.

During interviews, the children described the abuse which began in 2020. They said that Harris would masturbate in their presence and make them use their hands to touch his penis. Harris also let the child ride on his lap as he drove through the apartment complex’s parking lot and ran over speed bumps. The child said Harris had an erect penis when he was driving through the parking lot. Harris also put candy near his erect penis.

Harris was arrested this past week on capital felony charges of sexual battery. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.