Vicki Louise Gott

Vicky Louise Gott March 25,1938 -August 07, 2024. Vicki Louise Gott, age 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Wednesday August 07, 2024.

Proceeded in death by her husband, Gary Gott, her parents, Woodrow and Estelle Smith, her sister, Katherine Cunningham and her grandson, Derek Adams.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Cindy) Adams, Beaverton Michigan, Sheila (Joe Perico), Brian Gott, springs, Colorado and Eric (Shannon) Gott, Mount Pleasant South Carolina. She has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Southern Oaks RV Resort clubhouse ,14140 US highway 441 Summerfield, Florida on August 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.