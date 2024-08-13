90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Vicki Louise Gott

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Vicki Louise Gott
Vicki Louise Gott

Vicky Louise Gott March 25,1938 -August 07, 2024. Vicki Louise Gott, age 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Wednesday August 07, 2024.

Proceeded in death by her husband, Gary Gott, her parents, Woodrow and Estelle Smith, her sister, Katherine Cunningham and her grandson, Derek Adams.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Cindy) Adams, Beaverton Michigan, Sheila (Joe Perico), Brian Gott, springs, Colorado and Eric (Shannon) Gott, Mount Pleasant South Carolina. She has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Southern Oaks RV Resort clubhouse ,14140 US highway 441 Summerfield, Florida on August 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Villagers need to stop complaining

A Village of Fenney resident contends that residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to stop complaining.

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Photos