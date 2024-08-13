90.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Villagers need to stop complaining

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Residents who are in compliance with the rules and regulations of The Villages choose to live here and are living their lives to the fullest.
People who complain either think they are special and the rules don’t apply to them or they are just not happy people.
You just want someone to hate on because you are not in compliance.
You moved here because you didn’t like where you came from and now you want to change The Villages to be more like where you came from?
No one made you move here.
You knew what you were buying into and if you say you did not know then that is on you.
Please keep your invalid complaints to yourself.

Janie Chilton
Village of Fenney

 

