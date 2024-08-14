Cops looking for liquor thieves who fled Sam’s Club in Mercedes

Four suspects who stole more than $1,000 in liquor from Sam’s Club and fled in a Mercedes-Benz are being sought by the Lady Lake Police Department.

The four suspects on Monday evening entered Sam’s Club and assaulted a store employee before fleeing the store with the stolen liquor.

They left in a black Mercedes-Benz, Florida tag# L5RTU, traveling south. The vehicle is registered to a transient male in the Orlando area. Similar incidents involving the vehicle and suspects of similar description have occurred at other locations in Florida, most recently in Palm Beach Gardens, and are believed to be related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lady Lake Police Detective Jim Dunagan at (352) 751-1565 or via email at jdunagan@ladylake.org

Surveillance images of the suspects appear below: