DUI suspect nabbed in stolen Land Rover with dog and hitchhiker

By Staff Report
Comments
Moses Hudon
Moses Hudon

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in a stolen Land Rover with a dog and a hitchhiker.

Moses Hudon, 39, of Leesburg, was driving the white Land Rover Discovery at about 11 p.m. Friday when his erratic driving prompted a traffic stop on County Road 466 near the entrance to the Village of La Zamora, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers were aware that the Land Rover had been reported stolen in Fort Lauderdale and approached the vehicle with their guns drawn.

It appeared Hudon was intoxicated, as the Massachusetts native was unsteady on his feet and was unable to comprehend instructions from the officers.

A hitchhiker from Texas was in the Land Rover. He said he was traveling to Orlando when Hudon picked him up. The hitchhiker, who was unaware the Land Rover was stolen, said Hudon had been consuming Twisted Tea and Mike’s Hard Lemonade alcoholic beverages.

A small dog was found in the vehicle. It was determined that the dog belonged to the owner of the Land Rover. The dog was given water to drink and turned over to Lady Lake Animal Control.

Hudon became “unresponsive” during the investigation. Lake County EMS transported him to UF Health Leesburg Hospital. He refused to submit to a blood draw.

Upon his release from the hospital, Hudon was arrested on charges including driving under the influence and grand theft auto. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

