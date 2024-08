To the Editor:

When I see this inconsiderateness when it comes to handicapped parking, I give them a “NICE PARKING” business-sized card in the door crack, under wipers or attach it to a steering wheel if I can. They deserve it. I’m handicapped and I can’t stand these miserable people. Learn to park a cart right. We learned just from observing! DUH!

Steve (Cotty) Marcotte

Village of Pine Ridge