Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Jerry Thomas DeLong

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Jerry Thomas DeLong, 84, of Webster, Florida passed away on August 9, 2024. He was born on February 22, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Francis DeLong and Elsie Boles. He was a baptized member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a member of the Bushnell congregation. He enjoyed stock car racing, bowling and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Joyce DeLong of Webster, FL, son Bruce (Sue) DeLong of Brooksville, FL, grandchildren Morgan (Charles) Butterfield of St. Petersburg, FL, Maddison Sellers of Plant City, FL, Matthew Sellers of Plant City, FL, Anastasia DeLong of Shreveport, LA, brother Roger (Nancy) DeLong of Hudson, FL, sisters Diana James of Colorado Springs, CO and Linda Delong of Colorado Springs, CO.

He was preceded in death by his sons Randy DeLong, Richard Sellers and grandson Trenton DeLong.

