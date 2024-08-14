Ladies of The Villages community I need your help

My name is Carl, a retiree living in The Villages and you may know me by my writings. However, today I am seeking the help of The Villages Community to find Five (5) Women Village Residents to establish a Founders Committee to form a nonprofit Villages Club; turning my plea for help into a paid advertisement. However, a little bit of my history is in order.

During the Covid pandemic I began to earnestly write letters to the editor; after having tried unsuccessfully to get a better Biblical interpretation of the beginning of human life published in a few leading news sites, after the overturning of the Roe v Wade decision. Then in the spring of 2023, I was encouraged to publish these Biblical ideas in a Blog format called “It’s the Breath of Life” and can be found at:

itsthebreathoflife.com

The driving force behind my letters was that I was exasperated, incensed and provoked by the common habit, that developed prior to but reached its credenza during Covid, of seemly rationale sane people forming beliefs and facts from mere sound bites or tweets or talking points; and then having the audacity to constantly regurgitate these bits of words as solemnly held beliefs or verifiable facts, when confronted with contrary thoughts.

But then I went to far and, instead of concentrating on my writings, my zeal made me want to act and the “Its the Breath of Life Club” began to take shape. The Club structure and purpose was formulated and a Club website was professionally designed. The main purpose of the Club being (1) to provide, by the Blog, the proper understanding of when Humanity begins life and (2) to demonstrate, without advocacy but a simple display of a Logo, that the multitude of Freedom Loving Americans believe in a National Viability Abortion Standard.

The Club is a simple idea that I think will have a powerful effect. Club membership would begin to grow in The Villages and surrounding Community and then increase dramatically ( through networking with family, friends and neighbors from original home towns ) to each State in the Nation. And the large amount of money the Club could raise could be used for spreading the wise understanding of when Human Life begins and maximizing Club membership.

What do I mean about ‘going to far’? As revealed in the Blog introduction, I have recently been diagnosed with a developmental disorder that makes me ill-suited to try to start or to be a part of the functioning “It’s the Breath of Life Club”. However, I would be willingly available behind the scenes to help if asked.

The bedrock underlying reason that motivates me to see a National Viability abortion standard restored:

“Its time to stop, as soon as possible, the physical harm (along with emotional, family and economic harm) that is needlessly occurring around this Great Country of ours, to some of our Freedom Loving Pregnant Mothers, who are denied the right to proper medical care during their pregnancy, all because 5 Supreme Court Justices have allowed their religious beliefs to cloud their duty to protect fundamental American Freedoms.”

I am seeking nominations from The Villages Community for the 5 positions on this Club’s Founders Committee. These Ladies need to be willing to make sacrifices with their time and energy to form this Club and promote the Blog for a cause they believe in. These Ladies will need to have great organizational skills, networking skills, knowledge of The Villages Club system and most important a burning desire to accomplish something meaningful in life, that will have an impact on their family and the rest of America, and, God willing, will become part of American history.

Lastly, a few personal religious beliefs. First let me give a shout out to my brother Bill:

Bill, say those three simple words proudly and seek the true meaning of the Gospels and change the course of your walk of salvation, toward the true narrow path; least in the end if you fail to find personal salvation your family will at least be pointed in the right direction; remember the story of the rich man and Lazarus.

Now let us pray,

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done; on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.

Paid for by Lozzorn LLC