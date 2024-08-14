Lake Panasoffkee residents cheer news that sewer project on hold

Winning a partial victory, Lake Panasoffkee residents were told Tuesday night at a county meeting that a controversial municipal sewer project for their community has been put on hold.

A large group of residents stood up and cheered when Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold broke the news that the Florida Government Utility Authority (FGUA) decided to postpone the project due to an inability to secure grant funding.

“They will suspend any work on the project at this time,” Arnold said. “It will not be listed for priority funding in this cycle.”

He said a grant request was denied by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and another grant request was pending with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

County Chairman Craig Estep canceled a workshop on the project scheduled later this month.

Lake Panasoffkee residents told commissioners they want the county to permanently halt the project.

“We don’t want this project ever,” said Deborah Arkus. “I would like for the county board to put a stop to this for the future.”

Charles Pennington agreed with Arkus.

“We don’t want to go back through this again next year,” he said. “You all have the power to stop this.”

But County Attorney Jennifer Rey said the county has no authority over the project and at most could pass an advisory resolution opposing it.

The county used federal money from the America Rescue Plan Act to pay for a Lake Panasoffkee sewer project study. Then the project was turned over to FGUA in conjunction with the Lake Panasoffkee Water Association.

FGUA has held several meetings with residents, who angrily opposed the project and voiced their concerns at several recent county meetings.

They objected to an estimated cost up to $40,000 per home without grant funding and feared municipal sewers would bring an onslaught of development to their rural community.

Replacing septic tanks with sewers was viewed as a step to clean up the weed-infested lake and restore water quality.

Arnold said the county has no plans to provide funding for the project, although a wastewater treatment plant could be built on land the county received from the state.