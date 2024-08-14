We cannot forget what happened on Jan. 6

To the Editor:

It is a truly extraordinary job of gaslighting that Fox News and the far right have done regarding the horror we all watched unfold on Jan. 6, 2021.

When Ashli Babbitt was killed while attempting to breach the final barrier separating that angry mob from our elected officials, many of whom were phoning home to say goodbye to their families, the worst day in American history came, at long last, to an end.

But imagine for just a moment that she had gotten through that window and had been followed by the Proud Boys with their zip ties. What then? Would they have executed Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence? And maybe, while they were at it, anyone who had ever spoken against their leader? Can you even imagine how close we actually came that day to an Armageddon? All of this while the president of the United States watched on television FOR HOURS while everyone around him begged him to do something, anything, to stop the madness. How about we stop attempting to paint that day as anything other than what we all saw happen in real time? How about we do not allow that man to take the seat of the most powerful position on Earth ever again.

Lon Abrams

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens