83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

We cannot forget what happened on Jan. 6

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

It is a truly extraordinary job of gaslighting that Fox News and the far right have done regarding the horror we all watched unfold on Jan. 6, 2021.
When Ashli Babbitt was killed while attempting to breach the final barrier separating that angry mob from our elected officials, many of whom were phoning home to say goodbye to their families, the worst day in American history came, at long last, to an end.
But imagine for just a moment that she had gotten through that window and had been followed by the Proud Boys with their zip ties. What then? Would they have executed Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence? And maybe, while they were at it, anyone who had ever spoken against their leader? Can you even imagine how close we actually came that day to an Armageddon? All of this while the president of the United States watched on television FOR HOURS while everyone around him begged him to do something, anything, to stop the madness. How about we stop attempting to paint that day as anything other than what we all saw happen in real time? How about we do not allow that man to take the seat of the most powerful position on Earth ever again.

Lon Abrams
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our money is buying less as we age

A Village of Chatham resident believes amenity fees should be capped as senior citizens’ money is not going as far.

Democrats questioning MAGA’s decency?

A Village of Hadley resident cannot fathom that a Democrat had the audacity to question the decency of MAGA members in The Villages.

Villagers need to stop complaining

A Village of Fenney resident contends that residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to stop complaining.

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Photos