Dead Villager’s home with reverse mortgage subject of public hearing

A dead Villager’s home with a reverse mortgage was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Gary Russell Rinker purchased the home at 2441 Schoenfeldt St. in the Village of Antrim Dells, in 2014 for $299,800. He passed away at age 79 on Jan. 18 at his home. He had been a farmer and was owner of Rinker Trucking in Illinois, prior to retirement.

A complaint was lodged May 20 regarding overgrown weeds at the property. Community Standards was able to reach one of Rinker’s daughters, who indicated her father’s estate is in probate and the home was in foreclosure. Rinker had a reverse mortgage on the home.

The board found that the home was out of compliance. The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, the District will take over maintenance of the property. A fine of $250 will be imposed each time the property is maintained.

District Counsel Mark Brionez indicated a lien will be placed on the property in hopes that CDD 10 will be able to recover the costs of maintenance.