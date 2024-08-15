Drivers need to slow down for school-related traffic

82.2 F
By Villages-News Editorial
With schools back in session, drivers need to be mindful and watch their speed.

Passing a school bus is not just a traffic violation; it’s a direct threat to the safety of children. Each illegal pass poses a risk to children entering and exiting the bus. As responsible community members, we must ensure their safety by following the law and not passing a school bus.

In 2023, preliminary data indicates that over 41,000 citations were issued across the state for speeding in a school or work zone. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter and exit doubled. It is essential that all motorists understand and adhere to the need to stop properly for school buses, ensuring the safety of all of Florida’s children.

Using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.  

Democrats are spreading lies about Trump and Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident accuses the Democrats of spreading lies about Donald Trump and Social Security.

Trump must be held accountable

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that former President Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

Social Security payments and The Villages lifestyle

A Village of Buttonwood woman has a reaction to a recent story about a Democratic political event which took on the topic of Social Security.

Dumping water on the De La Vista golf course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager expresses his frustration with water being dumped on the De La Vista golf course.

Handicapped Villager shares how he deals with Bad Parking

A handicapped Villager shares how he deals with Bad Parking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos