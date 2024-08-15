Drivers need to slow down for school-related traffic

With schools back in session, drivers need to be mindful and watch their speed.

Passing a school bus is not just a traffic violation; it’s a direct threat to the safety of children. Each illegal pass poses a risk to children entering and exiting the bus. As responsible community members, we must ensure their safety by following the law and not passing a school bus.

In 2023, preliminary data indicates that over 41,000 citations were issued across the state for speeding in a school or work zone. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter and exit doubled. It is essential that all motorists understand and adhere to the need to stop properly for school buses, ensuring the safety of all of Florida’s children.

Using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.