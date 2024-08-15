82.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Fruitland Park man arrested after alleged brawl with brother

By Staff Report
Michael RIchard Gough
Michael RIchard Gough

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after an alleged brawl with his brother.

Officers were called Monday morning to a home in Fruitland Park after 20-year-old Michael Richard Gough Jr. allegedly punched his brother in the jaw and lip, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Gough had been in an argument with his brother. The argument escalated and prompted Gough to strike his brother.

Gough was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

