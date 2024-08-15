80 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 15, 2024
The Villages wins big as judge temporarily blocks ban on non-compete agreements

By Staff Report
The Villages has scored a huge legal victory after a United States District judge temporarily blocked the Federal Trade Commission from enforcing a new ban on non-compete agreements.

The ban on non-compete agreements will still go into effect Sept. 4 for most Americans – with the notable exception of The Villages.

Judge Timothy Corrigan granted an emergency request from Properties of The Villages to keep the non-compete clauses in the contracts of its sales representatives, pending the outcome of the company’s lawsuit against the FTC.

Earlier this year, the FTC issued a final rule to promote competition by banning non-compete agreements across the nation. Jennifer Parr, vice president of sales and marketing for The Villages and president of Properties of The Villages, said in a legal declaration that The Villages would suffer “significant and irreparable” harm if the sales representatives selling dream homes are no longer bound by non-compete agreements.

The Villages General Counsel Brian Hudson said in a court declaration that 45 sales associates have left Properties of The Villages since Sept. 5, 2022 and are still subject to the non-compete clauses in their contracts.

The Villages has also complained about the expensive legal fight it is waging against the FTC.

