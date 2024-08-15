Trump must be held accountable

To the Editor:

After Trump is soundly defeated in November, the business of holding him accountable for the insurrection that he caused on Jan. 6, 2021 will begin in earnest unencumbered by a looming election.

It is shameful and irredeemably irresponsible that what is left of the Republican Party would nominate as president such a corrupt, incompetent, unintelligent, criminal, rapist, insurrectionist.

Forty out of 44 of his cabinet members have stated that he should never be president again and is a danger to this country.

Chief-of-staff John Kelly said Trump is profoundly stupid and doesn’t know anything about anything.

As Kamala Harris’ lead in the polls climbs by the week as people are reminded of the embarrassing nightmare that was the Trump presidency, hopefully and gloriously we can end the dark chapter of American history.

Ronald Pendergast

Lady Lake