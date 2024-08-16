Caregiver arrested after investigation into disciplinary actions

A caregiver has been arrested after an investigation into her disciplinary actions.

Betty Louise Bennett, 66, of Summerfield, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following her arrest Thursday on a charge of child abuse.

Bennett picked up the girl in July after the girl “got into trouble at day care,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They got into Bennett’s SUV and headed for home.

The girl began kicking the back of the seat, prompting Bennett to stop the vehicle and put the child in the third row. The girl started kicking the windows. Bennett put the girl in the back compartment of the SUV. The child told investigators that Bennett had choked her and she could not breathe. When they arrived at home, the child refused to get out of the SUV. The child alleged that Bennett removed her by force.

Bennett made a meal of hot dogs and beans and rice. The child refused to eat and complained about the quality of the meal. The child said that Bennett scratched her on the back. The report noted that Bennett has acrylic nails.

Bennett told investigators that when she put the girls to bed that night, she overheard the girl who had been retrieved from day care say that she planned to get Bennett “in trouble.”

The report did not reveal the relationship between Bennett and the girl.