County will not pay for repairs to brick crosswalks in The Villages

Sumter County has handed the cost of the maintenance of brick crosswalks back to The Villages.

Throughout the Villages, there are numerous brick-paved crosswalks which were installed on both multi-modal paths and pedestrian walkways. These brick-paved crosswalks were built as “aesthetic enhancement features” by the Developer as The Villages was constructed, for the sole purpose of providing functional crosswalks which incorporate upscale design elements consisting of brick pavers with concrete ribbon curbing, versus traditional painted crosswalks.

Sumter County officials have concluded they are not responsible for the upkeep of the brick crosswalks, which are unique to The Villages and are not found elsewhere in the county.

To ensure that brick-paved crosswalks are never removed and replaced with traditional asphalt and painted crosswalks during future Sumter County roadway projects, The Villages District Government staff worked with Sumter County Public Works and the Sumter Count counsel to establish an interlocal agreement transferring maintenance responsibility of the brick-paved crosswalks from Sumter County to the appropriate community development districts in The Villages.

So residents of The Villages, rather than residents of all of Sumter County, will be paying for the maintenance of the brick crosswalks in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

It would cost $20,000 for the complete replacement of one of the brick crosswalks.

“We’ve never had to do a full replacement,” said Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson.

She said upkeep of the brick crosswalks would be “minimal.”