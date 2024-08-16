Dean Robert Elliott

Dean Robert Elliott, 90, died peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida on August 12, 2024 surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 27, 1933 to Clayton Clarke Elliott and Edna Alma Rowell in Glover, Vermont. He was a graduate of the University of Vermont and received his Masters from Penn State University.

Dean served his country in the US Navy as a Naval Aviator. He spent 40 years as an Executive in the dairy industry and concluded his career working for the State of Florida Agricultural Department as Director of the Dairy Department.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Elliott of 62 years. His sons David Elliott (Patricia) and Chris Elliott (Lisa). Grandchildren: Andrew (Megan), Mary Kathryn (Jonathan), Jonathan (Gianna), Matthew, and Peter. Great-Grandchildren: AJ and Brooks. Siblings: Ralph Elliott and Anne Stryker (Barry).

A mass in his honor will be held Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, Florida 34491. Inurnment will be held in Cumming, Georgia at a later date.