Friday, August 16, 2024
Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This is where the Democratic propaganda machine is lying to you. They instill untrue fears in you to steer you to vote for them, because they already know that most Democrats never do their own research. Trump has never said that he will cut Social Security. If you’re referring to Project 2025, he’s not even following that. It’s all a Democratic fear tactic. In fact, he is following Agenda 47, thats’ his plan.
To the Democrats that believe these lies, don’t take my word for it. Jump down that rabbit hole and do your own research (it’s free.) Y’all act like a bunch of kindergartens waiting for orders from the authoritarians. Wake up, please.

James Andersen
Village of Rio Grande

 

 

