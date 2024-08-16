86.5 F
Everybody wants to come to Florida

By Villages-News Editorial
Florida remains a top tourist destination, attracting 31.5 million domestic visitors in the second quarter of 2024, a 1.8 percent increase in domestic visitors from last year. Overseas visitation grew by 1.8 percent as well, with 2 million overseas travelers and an estimated 739,000 Canadians choosing Florida for vacation.

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Quarter 2 visitation estimates include:

  • Preliminary estimates indicate that 34.2 million total visitors (in-person trips) traveled to Florida in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, a +1.7% increase from Q2 2023. Domestic visitors accounted for 92.1% of the total, while overseas visitors accounted for 5.8% and Canadian visitors accounted for 2.2%.
  • The preliminary air/non-air ration for domestic visitors in Q2 2024 is estimated at 38.1% / 61.9%, the highest air ratio for a second quarter since 2016.
  • Total enplanements at 19 Florida airports totaled 29.2 million in Q2 2024, an increase of +5.0% from Q2 2023. Orlando was the busiest airport in the state with 7.5 million enplanements (+0.9%), followed by Miami with 7.1 million (+9.3%). Panama City (+20.1%) and Tallahassee (+16.6%) saw the fastest growth in enplanements statewide.
  • Room demand at Florida hotels increased by +0.9% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.

As tourism to Florida continues to soar to new heights, these record-breaking figures underscore the state’s unwavering appeal. With unparalleled natural beauty, world-class attractions, and a commitment to freedom, Florida remains a beacon for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

